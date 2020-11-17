Congratulations! Patoranking is the New Brand Ambassador for WorldRemit’s Entrepreneurship Program

WorldRemit, the global digital money transfer service has today announced it’s signing of popular Nigerian musician, Patoranking as the Global Brand Ambassador for the brand and its Africa-focused WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Program.

The WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Program will run simultaneously in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Zimbabwe, from November 2020 through January 2021. WorldRemit customers from around the world are encouraged to send a minimum of £50 (or its equivalent value in their local currency) to recipients in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, or Zimbabwe and stand the chance of winning the opportunity to nominate a lucky entrepreneur.

In his role as Global brand ambassador, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie aka Patoranking will help to build awareness for the program and highlight how WorldRemit creates opportunities for Africans in entrepreneurship. Patoranking will promote the partnership with WorldRemit and encourage people to enter the competition which will help to build entrepreneurship across Africa.

Speaking on his ambassadorial engagement, “I am excited to be representing a global brand that is dedicated to incubating dreams and talents. I want to inspire people by helping to create opportunities and being a role model that sparks the thinking – if Patoranking can, so will I…..”.

WorldRemit’s choice for Patoranking as its Global brand ambassador largely stems from his ‘grass-to-grace’ background, his determination to excel in music, and passion to help others through education and entrepreneurship in Africa. His ‘can-do’ mindset and talent has led to his huge success in Africa’s reggae-dancehall music and a successful music entrepreneur.

Patoranking is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Ijegun-Egba Satellite Town, Patoranking hails from Onicha, Ebonyi State, Nigeria.

For more information, visit HERE. Terms and conditions apply.

About WorldRemit

WorldRemit is a leading global payments company. We disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by taking international money transfers online – making them safer, faster, and lower-cost. We currently send from 50 to 150 countries, operate in 6,500 money transfer corridors worldwide, and employ over 1,100 people globally.

On the sending side, WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up, and mobile money.

Backed by Accel, TCV, and Leapfrog – WorldRemit’s headquarters are in London, the United Kingdom with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Africa, Somaliland, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and Belgium.

www.worldremit.com

