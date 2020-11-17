Stallion Group launches the Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s First Electric Car

Nigeria’s first and only locally assembled Electric car, Hyundai Kona, was launched by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as well as the senior members of the Lagos State Government at Stallion Group’s assembly plant VON at Ojo, Lagos on November 13, 2020.

The Hyundai Kona, which is 100% Electric, has a range of 482Km and is said to be long-lasting. Tested by both Stallion and Hyundai Engineers, reports reveal that the vehicle has a low maintenance cost, zero emissions, and is very environmentally friendly. It also produces more power quickly, leaves little or no carbon footprint, goes long on a single full charge, has better overall safety due to lower center of gravity, more vehicle stability, more control over speed, and facilitates a Greener environment.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwolu, who was officially inaugurated the launch, explained that the Hyundai Kona will bring about job employment, youth empowerment, and hope to the Nigerian Youths, especially since the future is based on technology and the Hyundai Kona is a technological innovation. He further said that “it is the duty of the government to provide an enabling environment to create more jobs for the Nigerian youths with the expectation that brands such as Stallion Group and Hyundai Motors Nigeria Ltd will support the Nigerian economy”.

Speaking on the innovative achievement, the Managing Director of Stallion VON, Manish Rohtagi, said “Part of what motivates us at Stallion Group, is our quest for innovation and our desire to bring world-class experience for our customers. For us, this is done by the introduction of world-class, excellent and ground-breaking products and services that will make our stakeholders smile and fulfill their needs. With the Hyundai Kona, we are not just changing the way things are done, we are ensuring that our product is durable, environmentally friendly, easily maintained, and of course suitable enough to fit the Nigerian electricity supply”.

Also commenting on the milestone, Gaurav Vashisht, Head of Sales & Marketing for Hyundai, said “We are excited to be the pioneers of the first-ever Electric car in Nigeria, Hyundai Kona is a steppingstone towards a greener Lagos. The question often asked is are we ready for Electric Vehicle in Nigeria? I am asking “Who says we are not ready?” Making it affordable and accessible will see most Nigerians adopt in the new normal in today’s time. It will be great to simply charge my car at home like a mobile phone and drive around at no fuel cost. Kona offers just that ease to the consumers. The first electric SUV from Hyundai, the Kona can go up to a range of 482 km with an acceleration of (0-100kms) in 9.7 seconds on a single battery cycle of a capacity of 64 kWh. The ease of charging is unmatched and can be plugged in at home or work for 9.35 hours for a full battery. It’s 100% electric with zero carbon emission. KONA Electric is here to change the way people think about going electric”.

Running Costs

Another factor that will grease Kona’s wheel of success in the country is the car’s running cost, which is quite minimal. The Hyundai Kona owners would have a full charge that will do a running of 482 km if he or she plugs the car into a public power supply for 9 hours, 35 minutes. The charging is also as simple as getting your mobile plugged in at your home or office electrical socket.

The ease of charging is unmatched and the power consumption for full charging is 143 WH/KM (68.926 kWh for 482km). Besides the Hyundai Kona’s electric power-packed performance for providing a thrilling driving experience it also manages to excel with its charging kit capacity of 2.3KW, with a voltage of 230V and frequency of 50Hz. The styling of the vehicle is conventional, the interior is luxurious, and the ride is nearly silent.

Kona electric has been extensively applauded for its class driving range, safety convenience features, and fast-charging capability in the international space and has was named Best Electric Vehicle in the U.S.

The pioneering milestone, which is championed by Stallion Group and Hyundai Motors Nigeria, witnessed a lot of fanfare and excitement from car owners and drivers, who were very much enthusiastic to be a part of the ground-breaking event.

