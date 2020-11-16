Connect with us

Promotions

Here's how you can join the Millionaire Train in the Ongoing Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo

Promotions

Jobberman Nigeria launches its Soft Skills Training on Coursera 

Promotions

Blue Diamond Entertainment kicks off its Online Auditions for the 'Around Naija' Reality TV Show

Promotions

Experience the Perfect Blend of Yummy & Healthy Treats from the New Pinkberry Kafé

Events Promotions

CSR-in-Action honours Patrons of Social Justice at CAHR Awards

Events Promotions

Drum Rolls! Here are the Winners from the DStv Premium Golf Day 🎊

Promotions

Ike Chuks talks with Musicwormcity about his EP 'Igbotic' & how Migrating Rising Acts can Excel in the Nigerian Music Industry

Events Promotions

Toyosi Etim-Effiong held a Press Conference for her Debut Book "Now You Know Me Better" & we have photos

Promotions

Glowreeyah Braimah's #StrongerSong is a powerful piece you should watch this Season

Promotions

Dr. Damilola of L’Oréal has the Answers to your Skin/Health Care Questions | Read

Promotions

Here’s how you can join the Millionaire Train in the Ongoing Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Thursday, November 5th, Chisom Udo, a resident of Alagbole, Lagos was crowned the first millionaire (1 million Naira prize) in the ongoing mega promotion “Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo”.

In addition, the promotion has seen over 5,000 other winners emerge across Nigeria winning attractive gifts ranging from Premium smartphone, LED TV, Bluetooth speakers, Bluetooth microphones, Product hampers, and 100-naira mobile airtime.  

This consumer promotion is part of the brand’s desire to delight, reward, and financially empower Nigerians in these uncertain times. Under this promotion which will run until Thursday, December 31, 2020, or while stock lasts (whichever is earlier), 15 lucky Nigerians will emerge as millionaires with a Cash prize of 1 million naira. There will also be lots of other lucky winners of mouth-watering prizes. 

The next winner might just be you, here is how to win;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pure Bliss (@pureblissng)

  1. Simply buy any promo pack of your favorite Pure Bliss Variant;
  2. Look inside the wrapper and see if there is an 8-digit code;
  3. Send code to 34778 via SMS or send it to 08135053867 via WhatsApp.

*Every code guarantees a prize

 Other prizes to be won include 30 million worth of airtimes, sound speakers, headsets, Iphones, 40-inch television sets, and special hampers.

Pure Bliss is staying true to its brand promise ‘Light Up Your Day’ and aims to uplift the mood of millions of Nigerians. Don’t be left out, buy any promo pack today, and stand a chance to enjoy life-changing rewards.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

SmartWork Inc: What Everyone Needs to Know about Diabetes

Omolola Olorunnisola: Helping Your Teen Deal with Financial Peer Pressure

How #BellaNaijaMCM Dr Abiodun Adereni is Tackling Maternal & Child Mortality with HelpMum

Money Matters With Nimi: Are Your Life and Properties Insured?

Uzezi Agboge: Why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Zikora” is a Must Read
Advertisement
css.php