Here’s how you can join the Millionaire Train in the Ongoing Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo

On Thursday, November 5th, Chisom Udo, a resident of Alagbole, Lagos was crowned the first millionaire (1 million Naira prize) in the ongoing mega promotion “Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo”.

In addition, the promotion has seen over 5,000 other winners emerge across Nigeria winning attractive gifts ranging from Premium smartphone, LED TV, Bluetooth speakers, Bluetooth microphones, Product hampers, and 100-naira mobile airtime.

This consumer promotion is part of the brand’s desire to delight, reward, and financially empower Nigerians in these uncertain times. Under this promotion which will run until Thursday, December 31, 2020, or while stock lasts (whichever is earlier), 15 lucky Nigerians will emerge as millionaires with a Cash prize of 1 million naira. There will also be lots of other lucky winners of mouth-watering prizes.

The next winner might just be you, here is how to win;

Simply buy any promo pack of your favorite Pure Bliss Variant; Look inside the wrapper and see if there is an 8-digit code; Send code to 34778 via SMS or send it to 08135053867 via WhatsApp.

*Every code guarantees a prize

Other prizes to be won include 30 million worth of airtimes, sound speakers, headsets, Iphones, 40-inch television sets, and special hampers.

Pure Bliss is staying true to its brand promise ‘Light Up Your Day’ and aims to uplift the mood of millions of Nigerians. Don’t be left out, buy any promo pack today, and stand a chance to enjoy life-changing rewards.

