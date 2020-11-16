Jobberman Nigeria launches its Soft Skills Training on Coursera 





Jobberman, the single largest job placement platform in Nigeria, has partnered with the world’s leading online learning platform, Coursera, to offer its widely recognized soft skills training to empower young people with the skills required for career success. Jobberman is the first recruitment firm in Nigeria to have this unique private partnership with Coursera, wherein Jobberman authored courses will now be accessible through Coursera.

Jobberman will offer six courses on Coursera, which equip workers with skills in business etiquette, emotional intelligence, personal effectiveness, creativity, effective communication and take an average of thirteen hours to complete. This partnership is part of Jobberman’s ambitious goal to upskill five million young Nigerians in the next five years. Jobberman is the only recruitment services platform in Nigeria that offers free training and placement of candidates in dignified work.

According to Hilda Kabushenga Kragha, Managing Director at ROAM Africa Jobs, “We are happy to be offering our soft skills training on a globally recognized platform like Coursera. Having the right skills for the workplace is beyond a university degree as many employers are looking for employees who possess the necessary soft skills. The most successful businesses today are the ones that invest in soft skills training for employees; they are growing in revenue and leading their industries. In these times of change and uncertainty, this partnership with Coursera will further help in providing high-quality training that helps employees develop their soft skills which will ensure that both organizations and their employees succeed.”

“Coursera is honored to support Jobberman in its ambitious goal to upskill five million young Nigerians in the next five years.” said Anthony Tattersall, Vice President EMEA at Coursera, “Through access to high-quality online learning, young people will be able to gain the critical skills needed to swiftly enter the workforce and new careers.”

With over a decade in the recruitment business, Jobberman has identified soft skills as a viable asset to an employee and job seeker, especially for young people transitioning into the workplace. Since the introduction of its soft skills training in June 2020, over 40,000 young Nigerians (18-35) have been trained and certified. The training also uses assessment techniques to measure the growth of its participants from before starting the course and upon completion.

To sign up for the Jobberman soft skills training on Coursera, Visit HERE. Participants who sign up for the training on Coursera will have two weeks upon enrollment to finish the training and be certified.

Employers can also partner with Jobberman to hire trained participants by sending an email to [email protected]

