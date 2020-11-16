Connect with us

Promotions

Blue Diamond Entertainment kicks off its Online Auditions for the 'Around Naija' Reality TV Show

Promotions

Experience the Perfect Blend of Yummy & Healthy Treats from the New Pinkberry Kafé

Events Promotions

CSR-in-Action honours Patrons of Social Justice at CAHR Awards

Events Promotions

Drum Rolls! Here are the Winners from the DStv Premium Golf Day 🎊

Promotions

Ike Chuks talks with Musicwormcity about his EP 'Igbotic' & how Migrating Rising Acts can Excel in the Nigerian Music Industry

Events Promotions

Toyosi Etim-Effiong held a Press Conference for her Debut Book "Now You Know Me Better" & we have photos

Promotions

Glowreeyah Braimah's #StrongerSong is a powerful piece you should watch this Season

Promotions

Dr. Damilola of L’Oréal has the Answers to your Skin/Health Care Questions | Read

Events Promotions

Teniola Olatoni's #TheNewNormal Movie set to premiere Worldwide | November 15th

Promotions

Unlimited Fun & Lots of Prizes to be Won as DStv Premium Golf Day Debuts | Nov 14th

Promotions

Blue Diamond Entertainment kicks off its Online Auditions for the ‘Around Naija’ Reality TV Show

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Blue Diamond Entertainment, organizers of the Around Naija Reality TV Show, has announced the restructuring of the show to align with the present-day realities while ensuring that its top-notch quality is intact.

According to the information released by the company, a fresh audition is to be conducted online across the country, in line with the ‘new normal’ of social and physical distancing as stipulated in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols. 

The restructuring came as a result of several factors especially, the turbulent security situation across the country which, in 2018, had necessitated that the management stops and rethink the show. We came up with an alternative route, wherein, rather than going around the country, which was the original concept, the show will now take place in one location only,” Otunba Olumide Adekunbi, President, Blue Diamond Entertainment explained.  

He further explained that the show will still have 37 participants from all the regions of the country, as originally designed, although the auditions will have to be done afresh. “This means that everyone who is interested in participating in the show, including those who were shortlisted in 2018 and are still interested, will have to send in fresh applications to be considered for the show.” 

Adekunbi noted that “Around Naija is an original reality TV show, a complete shift from the norm of reality TV as known in Nigeria that is intended to entertain, revive and reinvigorate youth consciousness as well as rejig the social and cultural codes that have been deeply eroded on a national scale, while at the same time, encouraging local and international tourism.

The online audition guidelines, published on the company’s website and social media pages, stated the features and prizes to be won in the reality TV show to include the first prize of ten million naira and a brand-new car from Innoson Motors, the second prize of five million naira and the third prize of two million naira.

Also, the guidelines stated that the online auditions for the Around Naija Reality TV Show billed to start airing daily in the first quarter of 2021, will start on November 15th, 2020, and end on December 5th, 2020.

The company called on interested applicants to go HERE for more information about the show. 

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Helping Your Teen Deal with Financial Peer Pressure

How #BellaNaijaMCM Dr Abiodun Adereni is Tackling Maternal & Child Mortality with HelpMum

Money Matters With Nimi: Are Your Life and Properties Insured?

Uzezi Agboge: Why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Zikora” is a Must Read

Olawunmi Adegoke: Develop a Lifestyle of Consistency Using these Tips
Advertisement
css.php