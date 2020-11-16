Experience the Perfect Blend of Yummy & Healthy Treats from the New Pinkberry Kafé

Hello Guys, one of the biggest news in town is the launch of the healthiest and new yummy spots by Pinkberry Nigeria! The Pinkberry Kafé is here – Naija’s #1 Healthy Kafe!

Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt Nigeria has just launched the first Naija’s first Healthy Kafé, located at Awolowo Road, Ikoyi and Ajose, Victoria Island. The new Pinkberry Kafé provides you with supremely tasty frozen yoghurt flavours and a large array of refreshingly light healthy treats, made only with fresh and high-quality ingredients!

Take your taste buds on an amazing journey at the Pinkberry Kafé today, as the new store is fully stocked with refreshing, light and crave-able treat from Pinkberry, ranging from yummy sandwiches, salads, yoghurts, parfaits and a variety of breakfast and lunch options.

Now you, your friends and family can enjoy the true taste of deliciousness and experience mind-blowing products from the Pinkberry Kafé. This will surely keep you coming back for more.

So whether you’re a fit fam or food junkie, experience the perfect balance of yummy and healthy treats created from Pinkberry’s passion to help people discover new and exciting ways to enjoy yoghurt and healthy snacks in their daily routine.

Be one of the first to enjoy the goodies the Pinkberry Kafé has to offer. Make sure you follow them on their social media platforms @Pinkberrynigeria on Instagram to never miss out on even more amazing discounts, deals and giveaways!

