Yayy! Check Out all the Exciting Discount with Pinkberry November to Remember

6 hours ago

What better way to start the wrap up 2021 than having the delectable and mouthwatering Pinkberry Froyo? Since November is known for recounting memories ahead of the festive season, Pinkberry Nigeria has a more uplifting way to enjoy that feeling.

On a quest to make this month even more unique, Pinkberry has the 30 days promo for online customers to enjoy fun deals every day in the month of November! So guys, pick up your phones, computers, Visit pinkberryng.com and start your orderings right away!

As we all know, Black Friday happens in November. Pinkberry Nigeria has exciting offers of a 50% discount in the medium and midi-to-go cups as low as N750 to N1300 valid on Fridays only. It’s massive, you don’t want to miss out on this! Check out these deals on pinkberryng.com , the Eat N’Go mobile Appand Jumia foods App.

For Pinkberry lovers around Yaba and Sangotedo Lagos, you can now have your favorite and delicious Pinkberry frozen yoghurt in 3 exciting flavors(Original, Strawberry & Chocolate Hazelnut) at Dominos Yaba and Sangotedo.  Now you can conveniently enjoy guilt-free indulgence whenever you find yourself around the environment.

Since you can never have enough of Pinkberry frozen the Pinkberry Buy one get one free offer is just for ‘you’. You get to enjoy a cup ‘free’ when you purchase the medium cup size in original flavor with ‘free’ delivery. Get the delivery deals and the Pinkberry Kafe offer for as low as N2200 to N3400 respectively.

So, what are you waiting for? To hop on their amazing offers, Visit any Pinkberry store near you or check out pinkberryng.com for more info Today.

Stay connected with Pinkberry on their social platforms updated all lip-smacking offers:

Instagram – @pinkberrynigeria

Facebook: @pinkberrynigeria

