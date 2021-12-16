PinkBerry’s Sweet Passion Flavour aims to Pump your Spirit for the Festive Season

It has been a wonderful journey throughout the year and at Pinkberry Nigeria, we are super thrilled as we wrap up the year with a new flavor and awesome deals to which you can’t say no. This Christmas comes with a special kind of feeling and Pinkberry Nigeria has got you tuned and locked into the sweetest feeling ever.

In the spirit of Christmas, Pinkberry Nigeria is turning up differently with the new Sweet Passion flavor launching this December. We are on a quest to soothe your taste buds with the new sweet, fruity, and incredibly refreshing flavor. This flavor is nothing but luscious and divine, pumping your spirit for the festive season this December.

Enjoy guilt-free indulgence this season by jumping on Pinkberry’s delectable deals just for you. First off is the Froyo Bliss fresh on the menu where you can get a small cup of your delicious frozen yogurt for as low as N700 only. Coming right up are the value deals, get 2 medium cups for N2400 and 2 Large cups for N3400 – available in all flavors to savor. Walk into any Pinkberry store near you or order now via the Pinkberry website pinkberryng.com or mobile APP.

Everyone’s favorite on the block is the Buy one get one free (BOGOF) on medium cup sizes without toppings which would be available on December 7th and 14th, only on original flavor for as low as N1500. Also, the PB Kafe Lunch Offer entails 1 Salad + Classic Smoothie or 1 sandwich + Classic Smoothie at pocket-friendly prices ranging from as low as N3400 to N3800 only.

It gets even better when you order online and get a Medium cup @ 30% discount for N1050.

“But wait for a second, why are we celebrating Christmas if we don’t have a Christmas offer?”

Pinkberry got 2 amazing Christmas offers, called the 12days of Christmas deals where you can enjoy a medium cup with one topping for as low as N1400, and the Berry Merry Bliss Christmas offer – 1 Midi Togo, 1 classic smoothie, and Coated waffle for just N4500! And yes, the 12days of Christmas offer begins from December 1st to 12th, while the Berry Merry Bliss Offer Begins from December 22nd to 31st, 2021. What better way to enjoy Christmas than this, make sure you treat yourself to these sumptuous offers!

Visit any Pinkberry store near you or check out www.pinkberryng.com for more info and get yourself locked in on this joyful ride into a prosperous 2022!!!

Sponsored Content