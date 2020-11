Yemi Alade is teasing her forthcoming album “Empress” some more.

The singer has revealed the official cover and tracklist for her album and looks interesting already.

The 15-track album holds features from Afrobeats stars like Patoranking, Rudeboy, Estelle, Vegedream, Mzansi Youth Choir, and Dadju who she featured on track 7 “I Choose You“.

See the full tracklist below.