Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

It's Yvonne Nelson's Birthday & She Gifted Herself a Masters Degree to Celebrate 👏🏾

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Season Finale of "The Most Toasted Girl"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Your Favourite Crime-Buster "Inspector K" is Back with Season 3! Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

The Cast of "Table for Two: A Series of First Dates" Share their Ideal Vs Actual First Dates on Neptune 3's "The Hot Seat"

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa is Answering all Your Questions on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

The “Young and Affluent” Looks from the Premiere of “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the Trailer for Ferguson Production's "King's of Jo'Burg"

BN TV Movies & TV

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade shares what she Packed in her Hospital Bag

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Get Your Behind the Scenes Pass to Abimbola Craig's Fun Birthday Shoot

Movies & TV Music

New Video: Falz - Johnny

Movies & TV

It’s Yvonne Nelson’s Birthday & She Gifted Herself a Masters Degree to Celebrate 👏🏾

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo via @Yvonnenelsongh

Yvonne Nelson is celebrating her birthday today, November 12, 2020, and in double celebration, she bagged a Masters degree in International Relations and Diplomacy.

Yvonne shared the exciting news on her Instagram as she wished herself a happy birthday. She wrote:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to me 🥳🎂 this month is special. I gifted myself a MASTERS DEGREE in International Relations and Diplomacy.👩🏽‍🎓 #birthday #graduation #graduate

She also shared a video of the ceremony, encouraging young people to create a well-defined path for themselves.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What Happens After You Have Been Assaulted By SARS?

NkasiObim Nebo of PeachAid Medical Initiative is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Was Right, We Should All Be Feminists

Damilola Ogunrinde: Sexual Pleasure and the African Woman

Nkem Ndem: We Need to Pay Attention to Sexual Abuse Among Siblings
Advertisement
css.php