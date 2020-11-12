It’s Yvonne Nelson’s Birthday & She Gifted Herself a Masters Degree to Celebrate 👏🏾

Yvonne Nelson is celebrating her birthday today, November 12, 2020, and in double celebration, she bagged a Masters degree in International Relations and Diplomacy.

Yvonne shared the exciting news on her Instagram as she wished herself a happy birthday. She wrote:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to me 🥳🎂 this month is special. I gifted myself a MASTERS DEGREE in International Relations and Diplomacy.👩🏽‍🎓 #birthday #graduation #graduate

She also shared a video of the ceremony, encouraging young people to create a well-defined path for themselves.

Watch the video below: