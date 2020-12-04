Music New Music: DJ Spinall feat. Fireboy DML – Sere Published 3 hours ago on December 4, 2020 By BellaNaija.com DJ Spinall teams up with Fireboy DML on a new track “Sere“. Listen to the track below: Related Topics:DJ SpinallFireboy DMLMusicsere Up Next New Music: Falana – Teletele Don't Miss New Music + Lyric Video: Odunsi (The Engine) – Fuji 5000 BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like DJ Consequence teams up with Barry Jhay, Frescool & Jason for the Visuals for “JO!!!’ New Music: Niyola – Olúmorántí New Music + Lyric Video: Odunsi (The Engine) – Fuji 5000