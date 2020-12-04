Connect with us

New Music: Falana - Teletele

Falana has released a new song titled “Teletele“.

According to the singer,

I wrote this song on a hazy Wednesday, in complete isolation and under a shadow of uncertainty and pain. I hope it is a reflection of the recent moments that will forever be a dark page in Nigeria’s history.

In the true spirit of the song, all streaming profit will be donated to @AmnestyInternationalng, who work to fight for human rights and the protection of civil society, not only in Nigeria but globally

Listen below:

