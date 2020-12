After a long music break, one-time EME signee, Niyola returns with another artistic message of substance and self-introspection titled “Olúmorántí”, named after her late father.

Watch her interview with Kiki Mordi.

On this track, Niyola sings on the tough process of dealing with the sad passing of her dad and that of her mum. The track was co-written with British- Nigerian singer, Moelogo.

Listen to the track below: