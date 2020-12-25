Glamour South Africa Debuts Its Digital Edition – And Blue Mbombo Is Their First Cover Star!

Glamour South Africa is conquering new territories.

Recently, the South African glossy launches its first digital-only cover in conjunction with Tanqueray South Africa. The cover features ex-model and media entrepreneur Blue Mbombo in Orapeleng Modutle. The digital issue features extensive coverage on gifting in partnership with the gin maker.

The star shared her delight on her Instagram page saying:

“I’m so delighted to debut the first ever digital cover of @glamour_sa in partnership with @tanquerayza . Literally the best birthday gift”.

On their Instagram the brand added:

Presenting our debut digital cover and holiday issue in partnership with @TanquerayZA where we talk all things gifting this festive season.

Credits

Suit- @orapelengmodutle

Stylist – @phuphogumedek

Visuals – @aust_malema

