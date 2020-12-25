Connect with us

Style

Glamour South Africa Debuts Its Digital Edition - And Blue Mbombo Is Their First Cover Star!

Style

These Ultra Glamorous Pieces From The Ladymaker Are Festive Fashion Personified

Living Style

Blue and Brown Mbombo Celebrated Their Birthday With An Intimate Party At Home

Style

Chimmy and Co's Journey to Self Collection Is A Must See

Style

Curious About How To Build A Consistent Customer Base? Teni & Adebayo Oke-Lawal Have Answers For You

Style

See the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are in Love With This Week | Edition 54

Style

Your Holiday Zoom Party Game Is About to Get a Serious Upgrade, Thanks Bertha Amuga

Style

Yup, Maps Maponyane Just Nailed These Ivy Park & Rich Mnisi Looks

Style

 The Cutest Finds From ASOS, According to Yvonne Victoria

Style

Tessa Thompson & Nnamdi Asomugha Are Enchanting On The Cover of Essence Magazine's Digital Issue

Style

Glamour South Africa Debuts Its Digital Edition – And Blue Mbombo Is Their First Cover Star!

BellaNaija Style

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

Glamour South Africa is conquering  new territories. 

Recently, the South African glossy launches its first digital-only cover in conjunction with Tanqueray South Africa. The cover features ex-model and media entrepreneur Blue Mbombo in Orapeleng Modutle. The digital issue features extensive coverage on gifting in partnership with the gin maker.

The star shared her delight on her Instagram page saying:

“I’m so delighted to debut the first ever digital cover of @glamour_sa in partnership with @tanquerayza . Literally the best birthday gift”.

Glamour South Africa ,Tanqueray , Blue Mbombo , Orapaeleng Modutle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GLAMOUR Magazine SA (@glamour_sa)

On their Instagram the brand added:

Presenting our debut digital cover and holiday issue in partnership with @TanquerayZA where we talk all things gifting this festive season.
#MyTanqueray

Credits
Suit- @orapelengmodutle
Stylist – @phuphogumedek
Visuals – @aust_malema

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Bukanla Adeshaanu: Enjoying the Holiday in this New Normal

A Very Merry Christmas to BellaNaijarians! We Wish You Good Tidings & Lots of Love

E.B. Ayo: Men Deserve Better Male Role Models

Laetitia Mugerwa: Dear Life, Give Us a New Day

Should Our Social Media Posts Affect Our Jobs?
Advertisement
css.php