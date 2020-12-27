Style
Adebayo Oke-Lawal Discusses the Business Of Leather with Shekudo’s Akudo Iheakanwa
Adebayo Oke-Lawal‘s Orange Culture continues its evolution, not just as a fashion brand or a toxic masculinity-defying movement, but also as a resource for young designers who want to build a brand as edifying as his own.
In a IGTV live interview session on the education platform launched by the brand Orange Mentorship, the brands Founder and Creative Director Adebayo Oke-Lawal, discusses the ‘ Business Of Leather with Shekudo‘
On their Instagram they shared:
We are so glad to announce our final session for the year! We will be speaking to leather maven @shekudo @kudokilla ; whose bags and shoes have been seen on some of the coolest girls in the world and in magazines like Vogue, as a brand every woman needs to shop!
Watch the full interview below:
