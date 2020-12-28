Need a Style Guide for the Week? Look No Further than these Curated Jennifer Oseh Outfits

Nigerian style influencer and fashion stylist Jennifer Oseh aka The Lady Vhodka is one stylish #BellaStylista that has been on our style radar for some time now and for good reasons.

Jennifer possesses a sophisticated sense of style with a flair for bold colours, fedoras, and prints, everything she puts on sits right and looks like it was made just for her.

The fashionista is known for her quirky and unique fashion-forward looks. Her incredible ability to transform individual pieces into stylish ensembles is one of the many reasons why we are obsessed with her sense of style.

We’ve garnered seven outfit ideas that’ll get you through the entire week and guarantee you’re the most stylish #BellaStylista in the room just like Jennifer Oseh.

Monday:

Start your week with a pinstripe suit and finish the look with heels.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a colourful monochromatic look

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that takes you from a business meeting to a small party after work is a win-win.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday

Saturday:

Switch things up with a stylish jumpsuit for a Saturday night-out

Sundays:

Sunday brunch calls for high fashion