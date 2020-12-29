BNSYearInStyle: Erica Nlewedim’s 10 Most Stylish Moments of 2020

As part of our recap for the year 2020 – we are highlighting celebrities, influencers and fashion girls who had a particularly fabulous year fashion-wise. Welcome to the #BNSYearInStyle series!

In case you weren’t aware Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate Erica Nlewedim is one of the most stylish housemates the show has produced over the past few years. Right after her time in the house, she wowed us with some stunning looks designed by renowned Nigerian designer Lisa Folawiyo, And over the past few months, much to our delight, there have been a plethora of unique outfits this BellaStylista has worn, each one cooler than the last. Let’s not forget her love for Nigerian brands including DNA by Iconic Invanity, Lanre DaSilva Ajayi and much more,

As we round up 2020, we have gathered some of Erica’s best looks of the year – trust us, you will not be disappointed.