“You Live Through Me” – Jimmy Odukoya Remembers Mum Bimbo Odukoya 15 Years After her Passing

Nollywood actor and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya took to Instagram to write a touching tribute in memory his late mum Bimbo Odukoya who passed away 15 years ago in the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash.

He shared a photo of his mum and captioned it,

#December10th A day that changed my life forever. 15 yrs later your loss doesn’t feel any easier but Legacy Never Dies! You live through the lives you touched; You live through the @bimboodukoyafoundation ; You live through me. May God continue to comfort all the families affected by the Sosoliso plane crash on this very day 15 years ago. May the souls of the dearly departed continue to Rest In Peace . Please go follow @bimboodukoyafoundation and support the great work they continue to do . God bless you #legacyneverdies #missyoumum #proudson #PastorBimboOdukoya #blessed #oneofakind #unforgettable #irreplaceable #gratitude

Sending you BN love and light Jimmy❤

Photo Credit: @iamthatpj