Connect with us

Music

New Video: King Promise feat. Shatta Wale - Alright

Music

New Music: Soundz - Cinderella

Music

New Video: B Red feat. 2Baba - Kingdom Come

Music

New Music: Chop Life Crew feat. MOJO & Tim Lyre - Hurricane

Music

New Music: Anonymous Music feat. Bad Boy Timz - Oge

Music

New Music: Orezi - Ronaldo (Nasty Girl)

Music

New Music: Kwesi Arthur feat. Joeboy - Baajo

Music

New Music: GuiltyBeatz feat. Oxlade, Kidi & DJ Vyrusky - All My Love

Music

Yonda drops Debut EP "Wild Blue" + Visuals for "I Gat Doe" featuring Davido

Music

New Music + Video: Mr. P feat. Wande Coal - Follow My Lead

Music

New Video: King Promise feat. Shatta Wale – Alright

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Following his latest signing to new record label 5K Records in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, Ghanaian singer King Promise ends the year on a high with the official video for his song “Alright” featuring Dancehall star Shatta Wale.

“I’ve always wanted to collab with Shatta. It always came down to finding the right song for us and when I made “Alright”, he was the first person who came to mind. The song talks about not giving up & to keep keeping on. Motivation for the people at the same time something they will move their feet to and he was just the perfect fit. Super excited about it.” Says King Promise.

The song was produced by Altranova and its visuals directed by Jay X Kuukupk.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Standing Up For Human Rights; Why Nigerian Lives Must Matter

How Can Women be Represented Better in News Media?

Where Can Nigerian Women Run To to Save Themselves From Domestic Violence?

Firecracker Toyeen: The Lessons I’ve Learned from Cooking

#BNShareYourHustle: Everythingfoodstore is Your Go-To Store for Healthy Food
Advertisement
css.php