DMW’s Yonda presents his debut “Wild Blue” EP featuring Davido, Saucekid and Mayorkun, alongside the visuals for “I Gat Doe” featuring DMW head honcho, Davido.

The EP houses 8 tracks with production credit from Mobo, Damayo, Dapiano, and a few others.

Listen to the EP here:

Watch the video for “I Gat Doe”