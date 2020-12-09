Connect with us

BN TV

Mory Coco details her Pregnancy Journey in New Vlog

BN TV

Surprise Party with Friends! Watch Dodos Uvieghara's First Vlogmas

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

#OmoGhettoTheSaga: This "Askamaya Anthem" by Funke Akindele-Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus & Bimbo Thomas will Make You Beam

BN TV

Switch Things Up with Sisi Yemmie's Noodle Stuffed Egg Recipe

BN TV

Learn How to Make Afang Soup with Sisi Jemimah's Recipe

BN TV

Bella Hadid & Virgil Abloh share Tips on Blazing Your Own Trail

BN TV

You'll Love Kabusa Oriental Choir's Remake of "Jerusalema" BY Master KG

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Lisa makes a Life-Changing Decision on Episode 3 of Blessing Egbe’s “The Ten Virgins”

BN TV

Keep Up with Regina Daniels' Postpartum Recovery on the 2nd Part of "Our Circle" Episode 10

BN TV

Kiki Mordi Set to Host Season 5 of "Untold Facts" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Mory Coco details her Pregnancy Journey in New Vlog

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In this vlog, Mory Coco is sharing her pregnancy journey. She talks about the acne, glows, morning sickness, first, second, and third trimester and everything that came with the process. She says,

This video that you’re about to watch was shot about 4-5 months ago. I was going to reshoot it because I felt like I left out important things, but then I watched the video again and I saw that I like the energy, I like the vibe that was in the video and instead of just throwing such a beautiful work of art away, I’m just going to add the stuff that I feel like I left out.

Enjoy!

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

SmartWork Inc: What Everyone Needs to Know about Hypertension

Lee Ada’Eze: No Be by Twitter, People Need to Go Out & Vote!

#BN2020Epilogues: The Death of E’s Fiancé Broke Her in 2020

What’s the Big Deal About Flicking the Bean?

BN Book Excerpt: The Little House on Harvey Road by Lofe Mide
Advertisement
css.php