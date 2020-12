Orezi has released a brand new mid-tempo Afropop single titled, “Ronaldo (Nasty Girl),” produced by Blaq Jerzee.

A little of the lyrics: “Hey Nasty girl, baby show me how you work it / With the way you whine, you go put person for trouble/ / I no be Ronaldo, but I want to score a goal / Inside your net girl I want to score a goal.”

This track serves as a follow-up to the Teni-assisted record, “Your Body.”

Listen to the track below: