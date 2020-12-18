Music New Music: Picazo – Pain Published 6 hours ago on December 18, 2020 By BellaNaija.com Picazo has released a new song titled “Pain“, produced by Zaki Magic. Listen to the track below: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Related Topics:new musicPainPicazoZaki Magic Up Next New Music: DJ Kaywise feat. Phyno – High Way Don't Miss New Video: Bella Shmurda feat. Zlatan & Lincoln – Cash App BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BBNaija’s Vee Debuts New Music “Show” New Music: DanDizzy feat. Bad Boy Timz – Denge Pose New Music: Idowest feat. Zlatan – No Girlfriend No Problem