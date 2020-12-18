Connect with us

Music

New Music: Picazo - Pain

Music

#BBNaija's Vee Debuts New Music "Show"

Music

Here's What Tems & Omah Lay Had to Say about their Arrest in Uganda

Music

New Music: DanDizzy feat. Bad Boy Timz - Denge Pose

Music

New Music: Idowest feat. Zlatan - No Girlfriend No Problem

Music

New EP: CDQ - See The Queue

Music

Listen to Mohbad's New EP "Light" feat. Davido, Naira Marley & Lil Kesh

Music

New EP: Moelogo - Myself

Music

New Music: Kida Kudz - Jiggy Pack

Music

New Music: DJ Kaywise feat. Phyno - High Way

Music

New Music: Picazo – Pain

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Picazo has released a new song titled “Pain“, produced by Zaki Magic.

Listen to the track below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN2020Epilogues: Sholz Had a Good 2020 & is Hopeful that 2021 will be Better

BN Book Excerpt: Open Letters From Within by Biodun Abudu

Mfonobong Inyang: Footnotes for 2020, a Year & a Half

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: “Finding Hubby” Changes the Perception of Female Friendships

Omolola Olorunnisola: Investment Products to Gift your Child this Season
Advertisement
css.php