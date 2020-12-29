Reddington Zaine Laboratory is offering COVID-19 PCR Tests to all Air Travellers during this Festive Season + Free Doctors’ Consultation for those who Test Positive

Reddington Zaine Laboratory owned by the Reddington Hospital Group is offering COVID-19 PCR Tests to all Air Travelers going into and out of Lagos especially during this festive season. This includes FREE Doctors’ Consultation for those with positive COVID-19 test results.

The Laboratory is also offering general COVID-19 screening for the needs of corporate organizations & businesses, Individuals, family members, domestic workers, Schools, and the general public with an option for “walk-in or free home sample collection” service.

Reddington ZaineLab has Sample collection Centres in three locations in Lagos:

Victoria Island: 6b Bendel Close, off Bishop Aboyade Close V/I.

Lekki: 12b Chief Augustine Anozie Street Lekki

Ikeja: 26 Joel Ogunnaike street GRA Ikeja.

(All the sample collection centers open every day including home collection)

The promotional package includes Free Home Sample collection and Free Doctors’ consultation in the event of a positive COVID-19 test. All treatments will be provided by the medical team at Reddington’s newly established Armoured Shield Isolation Centre in Victoria Island.

Reddington is the only private facility in Lagos that is accredited by the Lagos State Government both for Testing and Treatment of COVID-19. Reddington ZaineLab is one the very few Laboratories in Nigeria that is equipped with NCDC recommended fully Automated Class 3 Biosafety Laboratory System for PCR Testing with the capability to deliver results within 24hours.

Commenting on the Testing and Treatment unique offer, the Medical Director of Reddington Zaine Laboratory and Armoured Shield Isolation Centre Dr Sola Oluwole said, “Our major goal is to ensure Nigeria becomes a COVID free country by providing a one-stop solution that includes Testing and Treatment of COVID-19. We expect most results to be negative, however, in the event of a positive COVID-19 test, Free consultation will be administered immediately through our Telemedicine platform. Our commitment to NCDC remains intact, and we will continue to do all we can to curb the spread.”

For more information, contact Reddington Zaine Laboratory 24-hour helplines 08061348725, 08061348550, 080174586280 or send an email to [email protected]

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.