Connect with us

BN TV Comedy

Chief is Drunk in Love on Episode 6 of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

BN TV

Food, Family, Faith - Sisi Yemmie is Setting Goals in the 1st Sisiweekly of the Year

BN TV

It's all about 'The Baby Lounge' on Episode 8 of "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

BN TV

Go on an Apartment Tour with Tolanibaj as she Furnishes her New Home

BN TV

2021 Goal Setting + New Business Ideas - Dodos Uvieghara has a Big Announcement

BN TV Music Scoop

DJ Spinall chats with Ebro Darden about New Album "Grace" & Making hits with Wizkid

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Let's Take You Back in Time with the 1998 Nollywood Classic "Suicide Mission"

BN TV

Get to Know Stephanie Coker Aderinokun a Little More with this Fun Q&A Tag

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah has Your Weekend Covered with this Fried Pepper Sauce Recipe

BN TV

24 Hours With Naomi Osaka! Here's all that She Gets Up To

BN TV

Chief is Drunk in Love on Episode 6 of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series “Papa Benji”

BN TV

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Episode 6 of Basketmouth‘s comedy web series “Papa Benji” is here. This episode is tagged “Drunk in Love” and it features a guest appearance from Seyi Law.

Off his, The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji” comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

The comedy series follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, an industrious Igbo man who took a loan to start his pepper soup joint, which attends to many other interesting characters that come into the joint. Enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers and staff at the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Have you heard the soundtracks for the web series? Click here in case you haven’t.

Missed the last episode? Catch up here.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Omolola Olorunnisola: Financial Habits to Teach your Children in 2021

Rita Chidinma: Young Mothers, We are Our Own Freedom

BN Book Review: Grace Junkie by Jacqueline Oludimu | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Women’s March Global Set to Host the Virtual Edition of “The Global Count” Campaign | January 21st
Advertisement
css.php