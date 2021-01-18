Catch these Four Episodes + the Making of Clarence Peter’s Short Film “HEX”

Connect with us

5 hours ago

Filmmaker and cinematographer, Clarence Peters has officially premiered his 2015 award-winning short film “HEX” on YouTube.

“HEX” follows the story of a group of young people who accidentally knock down a mysterious figure on the motorway. Can they escape the hex that now hangs over their destiny?

The Clarence Peter’s directed movie stars Nancy Isime, Ayoola Ayolola, Kunle Remi, Scarlet Gomez and Roselin Afije.

Watch episode 1 (It’s all in Your Head):

Watch episode 2 (Pencil in the Hand of the Creator):

Watch episode 3 (22 Man Football Team):

Episode 4 (bloody Railing):

Watch the making of “HEX” below:

