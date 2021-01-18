Connect with us

Ever Wondered How Cuppy’s Career as a DJ Influenced her Music Journey? Find Out on BN TV

Watch the Trailer for "Still Falling" starring Sharon Ooja & Daniel Etim Effiong

Omah Lay talks Moving to Lagos, Rising during the Pandemic & his Uganda Experience on "Rubbin' Minds"

Go on a Journey into the Iconic World of Laycon with Exclusive Scenes & Deep Conversations in this New Vlog

Tomike Adeoye Surprised her Mum with a New Car!

Starring Brymo, Here's a First Look at Udoka Oyeka's Forthcoming Film "Price of Admission" | Watch the Trailer

Can't Get Enough of "The Most Toasted Girl"? Nengi Adoki is Taking You Behind-The-Scenes

Johnny Drille's Tips on "How to Write Songs"

Catch these Four Episodes + the Making of Clarence Peter's Short Film "HEX"

New Video: Joeboy - Lonely

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Believe it or not, Florence Otedola, popularly known as Cuppy is one of the highly celebrated disc jockeys out of Nigeria.

She recently dropped “Original Copy“—her first body of work, and has since shown no sign of stopping. From business ventures to releasing music as an artist, a successful DJ career, a radio show, her charity—it’s no doubt she’s a hard worker.

But have you ever wondered how her career as a DJ influenced her music journey?

Speaking to BellaNaija, the award-winning DJ says:

Being a DJ has helped me understand sounds, and so in the studio, I’ve been able to build confidence and also a lot of comfort, because I feel like I understand music.

Find out more in the video below:

