Ever Wondered How Cuppy’s Career as a DJ Influenced her Music Journey? Find Out on BN TV

Believe it or not, Florence Otedola, popularly known as Cuppy is one of the highly celebrated disc jockeys out of Nigeria.

She recently dropped “Original Copy“—her first body of work, and has since shown no sign of stopping. From business ventures to releasing music as an artist, a successful DJ career, a radio show, her charity—it’s no doubt she’s a hard worker.

But have you ever wondered how her career as a DJ influenced her music journey?

Speaking to BellaNaija, the award-winning DJ says:

Being a DJ has helped me understand sounds, and so in the studio, I’ve been able to build confidence and also a lot of comfort, because I feel like I understand music.

Find out more in the video below: