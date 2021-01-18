Connect with us

Promotions

FirstBank's New & Innovative Virtual Card is Convenient & Super functional- Here's what You Need to know

Promotions

Cool FM is set to Broadcast Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio and Africa Now Radio every Weekend from Jan 16th & 17th

Promotions

Vibe into the Year with New Seasons of Your favorite Shows only on DStv

Promotions

With as little as #50,000 Monthly, Alpha Mead is Offering You the Opportunity to Own Your House

Promotions

Laycon in Collaboration with Fire Condom releases the Fire Remix Single

Promotions

9mobile in Partnership with Cherie Blair Foundation for Women presents the HerVenture App for Women-prenuers

Events Promotions

Big Win for Smith Ezenagu as he gets Inducted into the LEADS Africa Hall of Fame

Promotions

Daimler AG and Geely Holding are Developing the Next-generation Hybrid Vehicle Applications

Promotions

Have You been Keeping up with 'Jollof With Me' with Nancy Isime on DStv?

Promotions

LandWey set to Open Lagos’ First Wellness and Polo City

Promotions

FirstBank’s New & Innovative Virtual Card is Convenient & Super functional- Here’s what You Need to know

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 hours ago

 on

FirstBank of Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services providers has launched the Virtual Payment card, a Naira denominated debit card and digital representation of the plastic debit card. The card is designed to be linked to either a customer’s operative account or wallet account.

The FirstBank Virtual Payment Card is a suitable alternative to the use of cash and cheques, with its wide-range features which include the ability of cardholders to protect their cards using the block and unblock capabilities; PIN Reset; Change PIN as well as view statement at one’s convenience.

The card also enables diaspora customers to spend from his/her FirstBank account within the spending limit advised by the bank without the need for a physical card.

The FirstBank Virtual Payment Card is a safe, convenient, and easy way of making e-commerce payments amongst other functionalities.

The Virtual Payment Card can be created via the Bank’s leading digital channels; FirstMobile or Firstmonie Wallet applications. Customers can download the card, activate the card, and consummate transactions all at once from the comfort of their homes/offices. No branch visit is required.

Customers are advised to update their mobile application to the latest version, then select Card Services on the FirstMobile App and My Virtual Card application to create a Virtual Card at the cost of N215 (VAT Inclusive).

Speaking on the launch, Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank of Nigeria said

‘The launch of our Virtual Payment Card is yet another secure and seamless way we promote electronic banking, whilst enabling customers to carry out their transactions on the web”
“The Virtual Payment Card is also designed to guard against the spread of the COVID-19 as it does not require physical interaction between the customer and FirstBank Branches. We enjoin our customers to download the application and stay ahead in modern banking,” he concluded.

Similarly, FirstBank recently launched the FAST Track ATM, the next-generation ATM, and the first of its kind in Africa, designed to promote financial activities on the ATM without any form of physical interaction with the machine.

For more information on the Virtual Payment Card, kindly click here for the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: Nwanyi Oma by Uzezi Agboge

#BNShareYourHustle: Give Your Taste Buds a Treat with Super Yummy Meals from The Ritz Gastronaut

Mfonobong Inyang: Democratic Leadership Lessons Africans Can Learn from Bobi Wine

Obianuju Ndaguba: Did you Start this Year with Zero Motivation? Get your Groove Back With these Tips

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php