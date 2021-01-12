Connect with us

Weddings

We Are So in Love! Mika & Oghale's Heartwarming Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

See How Bose & Patrick Found Love Again Even As Grandparents!

Weddings

Here's Everything That Went Down On BellaNaija Weddings This Week!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 366

Weddings

A Chance Meeting Led to This Forever Love! Nneka & Onome's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Teen Crush to Forever Love! See Ijay & Obi's Beautiful Wedding

Weddings

It's a Happy Story! Happiness & Ikenna's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Sandra Adanna & Samuel Ajibola's Beautiful Wedding + Love Story

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Khafi & Gedoni are Officially Married!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 365

Weddings

We Are So in Love! Mika & Oghale’s Heartwarming Pre-wedding Shoot

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

52 mins ago

 on

Time and again, we’re reminded about the beauty of marrying your best friend. It’s just such a big flex! 😅

Mika and Oghale‘s pre-wedding shoot has us all giddy and feeling like high school teenagers. From the sultry poses to the playful vibes, we love everything about these photos. It’s so easy to see how greatly they’re into each other. All 3 of Mika’s outfits oozes so much class. And Oghale shines through in his dapper outfits. Mika and Oghale are evidently happily in love and we can’t help but love their love! 😍

See all the adorable photos below.


 

Credits


Photography: @jopstudios
Makeup@lillianopaul
Styling@seunakeke
Venue@vanillamoonlagos
Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Etashe Linto: 7 Things I Learned From Last Year

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: Achieve your 2021 Financial Goals With these Surefire Tips

Chioma Ozoemelam: What to do When your Child Has a Stomach Bug

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

‘Tale Alimi: 5 Ways to Uplevel this Year
Advertisement
css.php