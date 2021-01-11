See How Bose & Patrick Found Love Again Even As Grandparents!

Love is simply limitless!

That’s why we’re so euphoric about Bose and Patrick’s beautiful wedding. The middle-aged fulfilled parents and grandparents did not see it coming. Bose, a divorcee in her fifties and Patrick, a widower in his sixties had no idea love had grand plans for them until magic happened. Patrick’s eldest son had set up a dinner for them and that was the beginning of a blissful love story.

Now Bose and Patrick are happily married, to enjoy the rest of their lives in each other’s company. This unique love story completely melts our hearts and reminds us that truly, love is timeless and has no limitations. Their traditional engagement was an ecstatic celebration of love. The photos tell us how excited the families are for the beautiful couple who found love again.

Enjoy all the adorable photos below. Also, keep scrolling to read their love story according to the bride, Bose.

How We Met

By the bride, Bose

I’m a divorcee in my fifties and Patrick, a widower in his sixties. We have 7 adult children and 4 grandchildren between us. His first son had set up the first dinner in the UK which was only meant to be a casual outing of three. Unknown to both of us, he had other plans. A follow-up dinner with just the both of us and the rest they say is history. Our union is totally ordained by God. Our love story is special and our meeting unexpectedly rare at this age and time of our lives. We are now companions who plan to be in love until we are very very old by God’s grace.



