Here's Everything That Went Down On BellaNaija Weddings This Week!

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 366

A Chance Meeting Led to This Forever Love! Nneka & Onome's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Teen Crush to Forever Love! See Ijay & Obi's Beautiful Wedding

It's a Happy Story! Happiness & Ikenna's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Sandra Adanna & Samuel Ajibola's Beautiful Wedding + Love Story

Khafi & Gedoni are Officially Married!

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 365

It was All Love, Cheer & Glam at Adetola & Tolulope's Wedding in Lagos

From Facebook to Instagram, It's Ivy & Nero's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Here’s Everything That Went Down On BellaNaija Weddings This Week!

3 hours ago

Hi there Bellanaijarians!

It’s a fresh year. Some like to look at it as a new beginning. However you choose to see it, there are millions around the world starting their own new beginnings together. You already know what we’re on about. Yes, weddings! 😅

Love, fresh starts, romantic gestures and everything mushy… If like us, these things greatly excite you, then you should def head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com. Like every other week, a lot has gone down this week. Now, if you missed anything, you have nothing to worry about. We’ve got you covered with the recap of all the juicy features.

Click on each title link for more on each story.

Distance Had Nothing on Ogechi & Olasupo, Now It’s Happily Every After!

Adesua & Babajide’s Pre-wedding Shoot Is Giving Us The Lovebug!

Teen Crush to Forever Love! Ijay & Obi Were Def Made For Each Other

Dare to be Bold & Eccentric with This Vintage Traditional Bridal Beauty Look

This Bridesmaids Campaign Shoot Highlights How Much Colour Bridesmaids Add To Weddings

Stun Like Shirley Igwe With This Igbo Bridal Beauty Look 😍

These Photos from Kehinde Daniel & Abebola Williams’ Introduction are Worth Loving

Nife & Nebo Are Hitched For Life, Thanks to BBM & A Sure Friend! 😍

A Divorcee in Her Fifties & a Widower in His Sixties! Here’s how Bose & Patrick Found Love Again

Blue is Definitely a Traditional Engagement Colour to Rock

Stephanie & Jakpo Share A Love That Transcends Everything – Including ATM flops! 😅

This Chic Bridal Beauty Look Guarantees A Happy Bride! 😍

This Lady Planned Her Own Proposal Without Knowing+ Her Reaction is Priceless!

See How Olive Surprised Her Girls With a Super Sweet Bridesmaids Proposal

The Beautiful Moment Where This Bride’s Dad Walks Her Down The Aisle Will Melt Your Heart

Cindy & John’s Happy Ever After Began With Facebook & A Relentless Heart

