AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 366

AsoEbi Bella

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

#AsoEbiBella @iniedo
Fabric @d_visionfabrics
Dressed @secretsofaprilofficial
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Gele @tboygele
Photo by @officialphotofreak

Aso oke @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup  @dom_krasota
Gele @tboygele
Beads @tavinbeads styled by @medlinboss
Photography @abayomiakinaina

Dress: @neptunesclothings

Bella: @miss.surraiya
Dress @elisha.red.label
Mua @makeupbyeddie_
Photo @sakshed

Photography: @klalaphotography
Gele: @taiwos_touch Outfit: @houxoftyma

@kie_kie__ Dress: @accostcollection
Makeup: @dbeautymogul
Gele: @abydouz_gele
Hairstylist: @thegabrielss
Photographer: @illuszionzphotostudio

@medlinboss Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @ginaperfecttouch
Gele @chygele
Jewry @tavinbeads
Photography @officialphotofreak

#AsoEbiBella @mo_bewa
Dress: @ballsycollections
Makeup: @beautyglambylatty

Bella: @aderintokun
Dress: @nicki_ojay_labels

#AsoEbiBella @powedeawujo
Dress @Hami_jani
Make up @beaute_beat

Outfit: @todayxstyle
Photography : @kwakunickolarz_photography @ob_click

@Maureen.nw

Bella: @lopelewa
Dress: @olabisiodunne
Mua: @zarbeautie

@realmercyaigbe and @michelleio__
Asoke @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @dom_krasota
Gele @tboygele
Beads @tavinbeads
Stylist: @medlinboss
Photography @abayomiakinaina

Gele : @sammyinventions
Makeup: @josey_iv
Dress : @magneticelegance
Fabric : @kubisfabrics

Bella :@tanasfourth
Dress:@gabbies_threads

Bella @phaniiee__
Makeup @dyanbeauty__
Makeup product @st3phlondoncosmetics

#AsoEbiBella @z.n.c_x

Bella @annielabelle3
Dress @lasuerta.ng

#AsoEbiBella @perfecttouchluxurybeautysalon

Bella: @ariyike_mua Hair @elisas.hair Hair stylist @dharmsung Earrings @wowaccessorries Mua @karomzsignature Dress: @chic_byvekeejames 📷 @timma_s.o.s

#AsoEbiBella @esianderson Photography @shooterimages_
Outfit @xesi_apparel
Makeup @alluresi_artistry
Shoes @heelsstoregh

PhotoG @xhibitphotography
Wedding guests @_ladykt_ x @ms.faakye
Dress @chevelle__o

@kie_kie__
Outfits: @accostcollection
Hairstylist: @thegabrielss
Makeup: @dbeautymogul
Photographer: @illuszionzphotostudio

#AsoEbiBella @a.k__a.p Photography @pixah_photo
Dress @melanie___crane
Makeup @minas_makeupartistry

#AsoEbiBella abim__ola
Outfit @aflom_couture

Bride @nweji.adanna
Planner @elithan_events
Coordination @crystalsbycheeevents

@fauzeeeeee @sflovechronicles
Makeup @genoveramakeovers

Kids!

Photography: @modu27photography
Styled by @signaturesbylapparella

Photography: @riasolanke

Outfit @kolisaofficial
Fabric: @beyinx_fabrics
Photography : @tumiobasanmi

Gorgeous mum @fatieeha and her fam bam Outfit: @moofadesigns
[email protected]

Makeup @veelams_glam
Decor @pop.party_kn
photography by @maduguweddings
Mother @zeenerh_ahmad

#AsoEbiBella @oby_o and her boys with the drip

 

AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you!

