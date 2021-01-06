AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 366

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
#AsoEbiBella @iniedo
Fabric @d_visionfabrics
Dressed @secretsofaprilofficial
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Gele @tboygele
Photo by @officialphotofreak
Aso oke @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @dom_krasota
Gele @tboygele
Beads @tavinbeads styled by @medlinboss
Photography @abayomiakinaina
Dress: @neptunesclothings
Bella: @miss.surraiya
Dress @elisha.red.label
Mua @makeupbyeddie_
Photo @sakshed
Photography: @klalaphotography
Gele: @taiwos_touch Outfit: @houxoftyma
@kie_kie__ Dress: @accostcollection
Makeup: @dbeautymogul
Gele: @abydouz_gele
Hairstylist: @thegabrielss
Photographer: @illuszionzphotostudio
@medlinboss Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @ginaperfecttouch
Gele @chygele
Jewry @tavinbeads
Photography @officialphotofreak
#AsoEbiBella @mo_bewa
Dress: @ballsycollections
Makeup: @beautyglambylatty
Bella: @aderintokun
Dress: @nicki_ojay_labels
#AsoEbiBella @powedeawujo
Dress @Hami_jani
Make up @beaute_beat
Outfit: @todayxstyle
Photography : @kwakunickolarz_photography @ob_click
@Maureen.nw
Bella: @lopelewa
Dress: @olabisiodunne
Mua: @zarbeautie
@realmercyaigbe and @michelleio__
Asoke @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @dom_krasota
Gele @tboygele
Beads @tavinbeads
Stylist: @medlinboss
Photography @abayomiakinaina
Gele : @sammyinventions
Makeup: @josey_iv
Dress : @magneticelegance
Fabric : @kubisfabrics
Bella :@tanasfourth
Dress:@gabbies_threads
Bella @phaniiee__
Makeup @dyanbeauty__
Makeup product @st3phlondoncosmetics
#AsoEbiBella @z.n.c_x
Bella @annielabelle3
Dress @lasuerta.ng
#AsoEbiBella @perfecttouchluxurybeautysalon
Bella: @ariyike_mua Hair @elisas.hair Hair stylist @dharmsung Earrings @wowaccessorries Mua @karomzsignature Dress: @chic_byvekeejames 📷 @timma_s.o.s
#AsoEbiBella @esianderson Photography @shooterimages_
Outfit @xesi_apparel
Makeup @alluresi_artistry
Shoes @heelsstoregh
PhotoG @xhibitphotography
Wedding guests @_ladykt_ x @ms.faakye
Dress @chevelle__o
@kie_kie__
Outfits: @accostcollection
Hairstylist: @thegabrielss
Makeup: @dbeautymogul
Photographer: @illuszionzphotostudio
#AsoEbiBella @a.k__a.p Photography @pixah_photo
Dress @melanie___crane
Makeup @minas_makeupartistry
#AsoEbiBella abim__ola
Outfit @aflom_couture
Bride @nweji.adanna
Planner @elithan_events
Coordination @crystalsbycheeevents
@fauzeeeeee @sflovechronicles
Makeup @genoveramakeovers
Kids!
Photography: @modu27photography
Styled by @signaturesbylapparella
Photography: @riasolanke
Outfit @kolisaofficial
Fabric: @beyinx_fabrics
Photography : @tumiobasanmi
Makeup @veelams_glam
Decor @pop.party_kn
photography by @maduguweddings
Mother @zeenerh_ahmad
#AsoEbiBella @oby_o and her boys with the drip