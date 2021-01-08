Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Denim on #BellaStylista: Issue 127

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks, and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

@sadebeautypro
@the_real_chi
@bolanle
@6kenza
 @kehindebankole
@khanyichiliza
@bengine.eliscar
@ijeomakola
@kefilwe_mabote
@angwitacho

That wraps it up for Issue 127!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

 

BellaNaija Style

