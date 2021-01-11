New Music: Mr Naturah – Super Star Tripz

Fast-rising Nigeria Afropop singer, Owolabi Ashiru, popularly known as Mr Naturah from Ogun State, known for his unique vocal and versatile skills, with his high range of consistency, style and versatility from back to back hits with smashing singles, he never fails to deliver good music and he is leaving no stone unturned in 2021.

He says, “We all know 2020 was a year that not only taught us patience, perseverance and tolerance, but it also helped us understand the value of things and people, we’d usually take for granted. It was a learning period that may have had it’s cons but was full of pros too. A new year not only marks the beginning of a new calendar year, but also gives us the opportunity to look back on all the mistakes we’ve made and the productive experiences we have gained, never forget we are all SUPER-STARS”.

Mr Naturah is blessing his fans with a new track titled “Super Star Tripz“, produced by Dapiano.

