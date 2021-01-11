New EP: Monica Ogah – Different

Award-winning Nigerian artist and former project fame season 4 winner, Monica Ogah has released her first body of work EP of the year “Different“.

Just as the title says, it is definitely going to be a different 2021 for believers. The groovy joint serves as a medium for thanksgiving to God for his unending goodness, kindness, and love.

The EP houses 8 wonderful tracks, including collaborations with Kenny Black, Ada Ehi, Geoffrey Orji, Oye Akideinde and Double G.

Listen to the EP below: