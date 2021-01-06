Connect with us

BN TV

Naomi Campbell Answers Interesting Questions from her Biggest Fans

BN TV

Let Diary of a Kitchen Lover Show you how to Perfectly Boil Chicken & Other Proteins

BN TV

New Year Celebration + Nengi's Birthday Party - See what Tolani Baj has been up to in New Vlog

BN TV

Learn Dolapo Grey's Buttery Raisins Bread Rolls Recipe in Simple Steps

BN TV

Here's all that Mory Coco Learned From 2020

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Cast of Netflix's "How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding" share their Fave Moments On & Off Camera

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda Discusses the Solution to Electricity Problem in Nigeria on Episode 9 of "Public Eye"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Recovery Process of a Teenage Rape Survivor in Tunde Kelani's Short Film "To Live Again"

BN TV

Lydia Dinga Opens up about Therapy & a Getaway with Her Boo

BN TV

All About Kiddwaya's Journey So Far - From Breaking a few Hearts to Pressing a few Necks!

BN TV

Naomi Campbell Answers Interesting Questions from her Biggest Fans

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

From how she is doing, her favourite food, her favourite books and how she has been coping with the pandemic to her stay in Nigeria and how she feels when she’s in Africa, Naomi Campbell who is currently in Kenya answers questions from her biggest fans in this video.

Concerning how she has been coping with the pandemic, she says,

Just having time to reflect, to do the things that I’ve not ever gotten the time to do. Keeping up with loved ones. I’ve travelled, but not at the speed I used to travel. I’m now in the African continent and I’m just enjoying nature, really. The simple things in life that we’ve so taken for granted is what I’m grateful for.

Concerning her stay in Nigeria, she says,

My stay in Nigeria was very hectic but great. Full of creativity. Did so many great things that came out, of course, Arise, which you’ve seen. For me, getting to work with talent that’s of my culture, that’s of my skin colour has been rare in my 34-year career. So I am just like embracing it and you know, at this point where I’m able to choose who I want to work with, thankfully, and just being interpreted in a new way is always thrilling for me. So I’m looking forward for you all seeing it and seeing what you all think.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Lola Odele: Are Customers Always Right?

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Let’s Make Efforts to ‘See’ People

E.B Ayo: A School Should be a Safe Space for Children

Your Better Self with Akanna: Count Your Blessings & Learn to be Grateful

Chude Jideonwo: Why DJ Switch is the Culture Icon of 2020
Advertisement
css.php