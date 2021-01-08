BN TV
Make Perfect Chicken Stir Fry with Sisi Jemimah’s Recipe
Sisi Jemimah has a new recipe for you.
In this episode of her food vlog, she is showing you how to perfectly make chicken stir fry the easiest way.
Ingredients:
For the chicken
300g Boneless Chicken
1 tbsp Garlic Powder
1 tbsp Onion Powder
2 tsp Black Pepper
1 tsp Chicken seasoning or 1 Bouillon
1/2 tsp Salt
1 tsp Smoked Paprika
For the stir fry
3 Bell Peppers
Spring Onions
1/2 Small Onion
2 Chilli Peppers
1 tbsp Minced Garlic
1 tbsp Minced Ginger
For the slurry
4 tbsp Dark Soy Sauce
4 tbsp Light Soy Sauce
2 tbsp Oyster Sauce
2 tbsp Cooking Wine
1 tsp Sesame Oil
1/3 Cup Ketchup
1/3 Cup Sweet Chilli Sauce
3 tbsp Cornflour
2 tsp Chicken Seasoning
Learn the process below: