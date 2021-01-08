Connect with us

BN TV

Make Perfect Chicken Stir Fry with Sisi Jemimah's Recipe

BN TV

New Video: Wizkid feat. Burna Boy - Ginger

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Smoky Chicken Stew Recipe is a Must Try

BN TV

The Alma Chronicle & Lala Alakija take on the TGIF Crew on this episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Birthday Outing with Friends | See what a Day in the Life of Michelle Gentry is Like

BN TV

DJ Crowd Kontroller details his Fatherhood Journey on Episode 7 of "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Michelle Obama chronicles "Life After the White House" in New Documentary | Here's the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

The Naija Guide to Surviving an Apocalypse, According to David Oyelowo

BN TV

Want to Try Something Different? Let Dolapo Grey show you her Yellow Rice Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Finally here! Catch the First Episode of The Naked Convos' New Web Series "Little Black Book"

BN TV

Make Perfect Chicken Stir Fry with Sisi Jemimah’s Recipe

BN TV

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Sisi Jemimah has a new recipe for you.

In this episode of her food vlog, she is showing you how to perfectly make chicken stir fry the easiest way.

Ingredients:

For the chicken

300g Boneless Chicken

1 tbsp Garlic Powder

1 tbsp Onion Powder

2 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Chicken seasoning or 1 Bouillon

1/2 tsp Salt

1 tsp Smoked Paprika

For the stir fry

3 Bell Peppers

Spring Onions

1/2 Small Onion

2 Chilli Peppers

1 tbsp Minced Garlic

1 tbsp Minced Ginger

For the slurry

4 tbsp Dark Soy Sauce

4 tbsp Light Soy Sauce

2 tbsp Oyster Sauce

2 tbsp Cooking Wine

1 tsp Sesame Oil

1/3 Cup Ketchup

1/3 Cup Sweet Chilli Sauce

3 tbsp Cornflour

2 tsp Chicken Seasoning

Learn the process below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tolu Iykon’s “Really Random Stuff” Documents Her Experience Interviewing our Favourite Celebrities

Estelle Dogbo: Your Guide to Purchasing your First Artwork

Could COVID-19 Give Rise to Other Pandemics?

Mfonobong Inyang: We are the Heroes We’ve Been Waiting for

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php