Make Perfect Chicken Stir Fry with Sisi Jemimah’s Recipe

Sisi Jemimah has a new recipe for you.

In this episode of her food vlog, she is showing you how to perfectly make chicken stir fry the easiest way.

Ingredients:

For the chicken

300g Boneless Chicken

1 tbsp Garlic Powder

1 tbsp Onion Powder

2 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Chicken seasoning or 1 Bouillon

1/2 tsp Salt

1 tsp Smoked Paprika

For the stir fry

3 Bell Peppers

Spring Onions

1/2 Small Onion

2 Chilli Peppers

1 tbsp Minced Garlic

1 tbsp Minced Ginger

For the slurry

4 tbsp Dark Soy Sauce

4 tbsp Light Soy Sauce

2 tbsp Oyster Sauce

2 tbsp Cooking Wine

1 tsp Sesame Oil

1/3 Cup Ketchup

1/3 Cup Sweet Chilli Sauce

3 tbsp Cornflour

2 tsp Chicken Seasoning

Learn the process below: