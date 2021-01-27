Now Here’s a Mouth-Watering Peppered Goat Jollof Recipe from Telande World

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

With a goal to fundamentally change the way the world appreciates and engages with African food, Telande World has taken on a challenge to introduce creative and exceptional ways food, in general, could be exploited and unconventionally manipulated.

In this episode of her vlog, the food vlogger shares a mouth-watering recipe for peppered goat Jollof and it looks absolutely tasty.

Want to try it? Learn the Process below:

