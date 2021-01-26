Baywood Foundation & The Coca-Cola Foundation launches Youth ICT and Skills Acquisition Project in Enugu

On January 21st, 2021, Baywood Foundation in partnership with The Coca-Cola Foundation officially launched the Youth ICT and Skills Acquisition Project (YISAP) in Enugu state.

The YISAP Opening Ceremony had in attendance key stakeholders in the private and public sector, including representatives of the Enugu State Government, The Coca-Cola Foundation, the National Youth Council, The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities JONAPWDS amongst others.

The Launch of the YISAP Project will remain unforgettable in the hearts of Ndi Enugu who will benefit from the YISAP Project. The event paves way for the implementation of the various project activities targeted at achieving the goal of empowering 600 direct project beneficiaries with the entrepreneurship and vocational skills that will cause improved livelihood, boost their income, making them employers of labor as well as employable. The project will be implemented in Udi, Igboeze-North, and Enugu East LGAs selected across the three senatorial zones of Enugu State.

Presenting his welcome address, The Country Director of Baywood Foundation, Barr. Ojielo Chukwudi thanked The Coca-Cola Foundation for the grant award to implement the YISAP Project. He stated that the project will go a long way to support the young people with skills such as ICT, Photography, Photo, and Video Editing, Agro-businesses skills, Barbing, Digital Marketing, Graphics Design, Confectionaries, Making of Household essentials, and other homemade consumables, fascinator, hats, and another small scale enterprise. He also stressed that the YISAP Project will also provide seed funds to 100 persons to start-up their business, provide mentorship and support on business branding and packaging, business registration as well as empower beneficiaries with skills in business and financial management.