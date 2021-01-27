Connect with us

Heartwells Foundation introduces 'Art for Cancer', a 3-day Fundraising Exhibition to Support Cancer Patients

Baywood Foundation & The Coca-Cola Foundation launches Youth ICT and Skills Acquisition Project in Enugu

Kennedy Okonkwo of Nedcomoaks Ltd & Wife, Ichechi celebrates the Launch & Handing Over of Housing Project - Victoria Bay 3

Lanre Olusola, Anita Okoye, Steve Harris to speak at StephREDD's UR3 2021 Conference | February 26th

Here's your Exclusive look into the 2020 Report of 'The Cuppy Foundation'

5 Major Highlights from President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris' Inauguration

Here's How You Can Watch Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Inauguration

The WAACSP 2021 Induction is a must-attend for Customer Service Professionals | March 27th

Calling All Visual Artists! Register & Showcase Your Work at ElectHER's "Women in Power" Art Exhibition | Deadline January 22

Women’s March Global Set to Host the Virtual Edition of “The Global Count” Campaign | January 21st

Heartwells Foundation introduces ‘Art for Cancer’, a 3-day Fundraising Exhibition to Support Cancer Patients

Published

32 mins ago

32 mins ago

 on

Heartwells Foundation in a bid to support Cancer patients in the country is presenting a 3-day fundraising exhibition titled ‘Art for Cancer’. The exhibition is a collaborative effort with the Organisation, painters, and sculptors who would exhibit their works to help raise funds for cancer patients across the nation to mark the February 4th World Cancer day.

The opening date for the exhibition is;

Date: January 29th
Time: 4pm.

Other days;

Date:January 30th -31st
Time: 11am-5pm
Venue: DIDI Museum– 175 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Artist: Juliet Ezenwa Maja-Pearce

Art for Cancer would include works from renowned artists like Juliet Ezenwa Maja-Pearce, Gerry Nnubia, Emmanuel Isiuwe hopes to raise funds as proceeds from this exhibition through the Heartwells Foundation will go to the support of individuals living with cancer, cancer awareness, and outreach programs.

The Heartwells Foundation is an NGO dedicated to education and cancer awareness, prevention outreach targets, early detection of breast and cervical cancers owing to their high prevalence, to possibly forestall death, and support for examinations and maintenance of patients.

Other renowned artists showcasing at the exhibition include Taiye Erewele, Bertha Onyekachi, Gab Awusa, Godwin Adesoye, Chris Ogiebo, Ebong Ekwere, Lucky Isaiah, Dare Adenuga, Omoyeni Arogunmati, Akanimoh Umoh, and Luke Osaro. 

About DIDI Museum

Didi Museum is Nigeria’s first private museum established on May 11th, 1983 at the private residence of the founder, Dr. Newton Jibunoh. It has since then grown to become a space that has hosted 100s of exhibitions for both domestic and international artists as well as expanded its collection of antiques that dates back centuries. It is located at 175 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For more information, please contact.

[email protected]

08027858094

 

