Heartwells Foundation introduces ‘Art for Cancer’, a 3-day Fundraising Exhibition to Support Cancer Patients

Heartwells Foundation in a bid to support Cancer patients in the country is presenting a 3-day fundraising exhibition titled ‘Art for Cancer’. The exhibition is a collaborative effort with the Organisation, painters, and sculptors who would exhibit their works to help raise funds for cancer patients across the nation to mark the February 4th World Cancer day.

The opening date for the exhibition is;

Date: January 29th

Time: 4pm.

Other days;

Date:January 30th -31st

Time: 11am-5pm

Venue: DIDI Museum– 175 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Artist: Juliet Ezenwa Maja-Pearce

Art for Cancer would include works from renowned artists like Juliet Ezenwa Maja-Pearce, Gerry Nnubia, Emmanuel Isiuwe hopes to raise funds as proceeds from this exhibition through the Heartwells Foundation will go to the support of individuals living with cancer, cancer awareness, and outreach programs.

The Heartwells Foundation is an NGO dedicated to education and cancer awareness, prevention outreach targets, early detection of breast and cervical cancers owing to their high prevalence, to possibly forestall death, and support for examinations and maintenance of patients.

Other renowned artists showcasing at the exhibition include Taiye Erewele, Bertha Onyekachi, Gab Awusa, Godwin Adesoye, Chris Ogiebo, Ebong Ekwere, Lucky Isaiah, Dare Adenuga, Omoyeni Arogunmati, Akanimoh Umoh, and Luke Osaro.



About DIDI Museum

Didi Museum is Nigeria’s first private museum established on May 11th, 1983 at the private residence of the founder, Dr. Newton Jibunoh. It has since then grown to become a space that has hosted 100s of exhibitions for both domestic and international artists as well as expanded its collection of antiques that dates back centuries. It is located at 175 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For more information, please contact.

[email protected]

08027858094

