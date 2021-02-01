Get Ready for Ignite GLA’s ‘The Manifestation 2021’ – Glory Revealed is here

Connect with us

It is with great joy that we announce that Ignite GLA’s annual gathering – The Manifestation is back on Saturday, February 6, 2021!!! The Manifestation 2021 is themed ‘Glory Revealed’ and we expect to witness a mighty move of God.

As we navigate challenging times and deal with different global and local happenings, it is obvious that God wants us to shine our light brighter than ever in the midst of all the darkness. God is passionate about us encountering Him and His glory as this will impact the way we see and react to various circumstances. It is our prayer at Ignite that as you prepare your hearts for The Manifestation 2021, you will experience God in a special way, be reassured of who you are in Christ, and open yourselves up to the working of the Holy Spirit.

We live in a fast-changing world, but one thing remains the same, God. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the gathering will be held online via the Ignite GLA Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram pages (@ignitegla).  This year, we will be having a special guest minister – Chandler Moore alongside Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, BJ Sax, Nosa, Folabi Nuel, Ife Worships, Femi Okunuga, Mairo Ese, Neon Adejo, Phrance & Nana for a powerful time of worship and our very own, Pastor Adeolu Adefarasin ministering the word. The details are:

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021
Time: 1 PM (West African Time)
Venue: @Ignitegla on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram

We hope you are excited!!!
Yes, this year we will be gathering online, we believe this presents us with a unique opportunity to experience God in a new and powerful way, that steps out of our religious boundaries. God is ever-present in our hearts and homes so we know that the Holy Spirit will minister to each of us. There is no need for registration or anything, just set your calendars and join us online. Please share this with all your family, colleagues, friends, and friends of friends because it will be a splendid time in the presence of God. Be expectant!

Ignite is the youth fellowship of Guiding Light Assembly and we are hosting this event under the leadership of the general overseer, Pastor Wale Adefarasin


———————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

BellaNaija is a media partner for Ignitegla

