Kennedy Okonkwo of Nedcomoaks Ltd & Wife, Ichechi celebrates the Launch & Handing Over of Housing Project – Victoria Bay 3

Recently, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo of Nedcomoaks Ltd and his lovely wife, Ichechi hosted very close family and friends to the launch and handing over ceremony of his latest housing project, Victoria Bay 3.

The project marked the conclusion of the 5 Goodness campaign which was launched to promote aspirational living.

The campaign saw the company deliver 587 units of houses within 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights of the event included naming Ichechi Okonkwo as CEO of Victoria Crest Homes (a subsidiary of Nedcomoaks Ltd and the presentation of two buses as gifts to the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Agency.

Making the announcement, the Founder, Nedcomaokes Group, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, expressed confidence in Ichechi’s ability to pioneer the company’s affairs to achieve its set goals.

“Today I’m fully handing over the baton of leadership of Victoria Crest Homes to my Deputy Managing Director of the Nedcomaokes Groups. VCH is a company that formed on the premise to provide affordable housing schemes for Lagosians especially.

“Hence today, the mantle of leadership has been handed over to my partner and wife, Ichechi Okonkwo, to continue to move on with the vision, while I focus on strategic things aimed at expanding the portfolio of the group in itself

The day closed off with the cake cutting ceremony and an electrifying performance by popular Nigerian artist, Chike.

The event was held with strict adherence to the COVID safety protocol.

