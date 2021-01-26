Connect with us

Kennedy Okonkwo of Nedcomoaks Ltd & Wife, Ichechi celebrates the Launch & Handing Over of Housing Project - Victoria Bay 3

Baywood Foundation & The Coca-Cola Foundation launches Youth ICT and Skills Acquisition Project in Enugu

Lanre Olusola, Anita Okoye, Steve Harris to speak at StephREDD's UR3 2021 Conference | February 26th

Here's your Exclusive look into the 2020 Report of 'The Cuppy Foundation'

5 Major Highlights from President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris' Inauguration

Here's How You Can Watch Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Inauguration

The WAACSP 2021 Induction is a must-attend for Customer Service Professionals | March 27th

Calling All Visual Artists! Register & Showcase Your Work at ElectHER's "Women in Power" Art Exhibition | Deadline January 22

Women’s March Global Set to Host the Virtual Edition of “The Global Count” Campaign | January 21st

Big Win for Smith Ezenagu as he gets Inducted into the LEADS Africa Hall of Fame

Recently, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo of Nedcomoaks Ltd and his lovely wife, Ichechi hosted very close family and friends to the launch and handing over ceremony of his latest housing project, Victoria Bay 3.

The project marked the conclusion of the 5 Goodness campaign which was launched to promote aspirational living.
The campaign saw the company deliver 587 units of houses within 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

Highlights of the event included naming Ichechi Okonkwo as CEO of Victoria Crest Homes (a subsidiary of Nedcomoaks Ltd and the presentation of two buses as gifts to the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Agency.

Making the announcement, the Founder, Nedcomaokes Group, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, expressed confidence in Ichechi’s ability to pioneer the company’s affairs to achieve its set goals.

Today I’m fully handing over the baton of leadership of Victoria Crest Homes to my Deputy Managing Director of the Nedcomaokes Groups. VCH is a company that formed on the premise to provide affordable housing schemes for Lagosians especially.

“Hence today, the mantle of leadership has been handed over to my partner and wife,  Ichechi Okonkwo, to continue to move on with the vision, while I focus on strategic things aimed at expanding the portfolio of the group in itself

The day closed off with the cake cutting ceremony and an electrifying performance by popular Nigerian artist, Chike.

 

The event was held with strict adherence to the COVID safety protocol.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

