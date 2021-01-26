Connect with us

Lanre Olusola, Anita Okoye, Steve Harris to speak at StephREDD's UR3 2021 Conference | February 26th

Baywood Foundation & The Coca-Cola Foundation launches Youth ICT and Skills Acquisition Project in Enugu

Kennedy Okonkwo of Nedcomoaks Ltd & Wife, Ichechi celebrates the Launch & Handing Over of Housing Project - Victoria Bay 3

Here's your Exclusive look into the 2020 Report of 'The Cuppy Foundation'

5 Major Highlights from President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris' Inauguration

Here's How You Can Watch Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Inauguration

The WAACSP 2021 Induction is a must-attend for Customer Service Professionals | March 27th

Calling All Visual Artists! Register & Showcase Your Work at ElectHER's "Women in Power" Art Exhibition | Deadline January 22

Women’s March Global Set to Host the Virtual Edition of “The Global Count” Campaign | January 21st

Big Win for Smith Ezenagu as he gets Inducted into the LEADS Africa Hall of Fame

3 hours ago

Certified Identity & Communication Coach, Trainer, Speaker, and founder of Red Instinxts, Stephanie KadiriStephREDDis set to host the 2021 edition of her Unveil, Review, Redefine & Relaunch (UR³) conference on February 26th by 5 pm WAT.

Themed “Blooming Regardless”, UR³ 2021 is geared towards equipping young to middle age entrepreneurs, job seekers, and aspiring leaders who seek to find an anchor through the rapid vicissitudes of life to help them reposition and reinvent themselves, their careers, and their businesses for optimal productivity.

UR3 is an annual event organized to infuse strength, resilience, and determination into participants, to enable them to show up strong in the face of life’s most debilitating challenges. It is a call to survival, to envision, to manage transitions, to build-to-last and thrive beyond 2021.

An array of distinguished personalities who have excelled in their various fields of endeavor make up this year’s lineup of speakers. They include Chief Catalyst at the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy, Lanre Olusola; Founder of Tannkco, author & influencer, Anita Okoye; Management Consultant, Life & Business Strategist and CEO of EdgeEcution, Steve Harris; Certified EQ Practitioner, Master Facilitator & International Keynote Speaker, Mucha Mlingo; Quintessential Public Speaker & CEO Talknation, Joyce Daniels, and others.

In order to respect the public health and safety protocols as the world battles to keep the COVID-19 pandemic in check, this year’s conference will be a virtual event.

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021
Time: 5pm – 8pm WAT
Venue: Online

Participants can register for the event at bit.ly/ur32021

Speaking on the rationale behind this year’s event, the convener, StephREDD revealed that the 2021 edition of UR3 is special because it will deeply instruct on how to build in, through, and beyond the storm, transcend from survival to thriving, and build an impactful and lasting legacy.

According to her, “While 2020 will go down in history as an unforgettable year, 2021 is not guaranteed to be easier or smoother. Nevertheless, it should not stop one from dreaming again, attaining greater heights, and fulfilling life’s purpose, despite the toughest challenges. This is the value UR3 2021 will bring. Hence the theme for this year is “Blooming Regardless”.

