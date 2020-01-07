Connect with us

Career Events

Learn How to Envision & Manage Transitions in 2020 at Stephanie Kadiri's “StephREDD” One-day Repositioning Meeting | January 18th

Career Features

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Tosan Mogbeyiteren is Reducing Infant Mortality in Nigeria with WeMUNIZE

Career Features

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: How to Achieve Your Financial Goals in 2020

Career Promotions

Secure your Creative Business in 2020 with UBA’s Loan Scheme

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Use These Methods To Create a Unique Brand Voice

Career Features

And the Winner is... | BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Career

EbonyLife Place is recruiting for the Position of ‘Business Executive’ & this might be an Opportunity for You

Career Events Features Inspired Living News

We Couldn't Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here's a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

Career

Learn How to Envision & Manage Transitions in 2020 at Stephanie Kadiri’s “StephREDD” One-day Repositioning Meeting | January 18th

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

HR Advisor, certified Career Coach and founder of Red Instinxts, Stephanie Kadiri “StephREDD” is set to host a one-day repositioning meeting with a goal to help participants envision, manage transitions, survive loss, build-to-last and thrive in and beyond 2020. Billed for Saturday, January 18th, 2020, the program will hold at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos. The target audience are the aspiring, engaged and almost exiting working class who desire to soar in the New Year and beyond!

Date: Saturday, January 18th, 2020
Time: 9 am
Venue: Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos

The event is distinguished with an array of seasoned speakers and resource persons who will elucidate respectively on the topics: The Power of Envisioning, Planning Career exit & Life-reinvention Road-mapping, Building Emotional Resilience for Adversity, Rebuilding Financial Strength from Ground Zero, Optimising your Uniqueness: From Awareness to Mastery and Managing Transitions & Building to Last.

The confirmed speakers are the Chief Catalyst at the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy, Lanre Olusola; President/Chairman, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Wale Adediran; erstwhile Real Estate Strategy & Portfolio Manager at Shell Nigeria, Patrenia Onuoha; Principal Coach at Pause Factory, Enahoro Okhae; Investment advisor & CEO at Graeme Blaque Group, Zeal Akaraiwe; Business Consultant, Security Expert & Motivational Speaker, Ubong King; Head Human Resources FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Yemi Faseun and Life & Executive Coach, Banke Sotomi.

Speaking on the rationale behind the event, the convener, StephREDD revealed that UR3 is an avenue to speak directly to the working class who are often faced with various levels of transitions up to exiting a job, whether voluntarily or involuntarily and the dilemma of reintegration. The objective is to ignite a commitment to self-reinvention for personal fulfillment and societal impact. According to her, the event which was intentionally scheduled for the beginning of the year, will “undoubtedly shift their mindsets, re-ignite their passions and reposition their perspectives to chase after and achieve  purpose at different levels of greatness, both personally and socially.” So far, there is yet to be an event that deals with the depths of these topics in-depth and concertedly with a view to help participants to thrive.

Partners of the laudable program include the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy, GLG Communications, OutsideIn HR and Dynamic Empire Media. StephREDD revealed that here are also opportunities for aligned sponsorship and group registrations. The event costs N20,000 and participants can register at http://bit.ly/unveilR3 or pay directly via Paystack.

Follow @iamstephredd and @redinstinxts on Instagram for updates and use the hashtag #UnveilR3 #UR3 to join the conversation.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Folasade Owoeye: How to Practice & Experience Self-Love

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

Your Better Self with Akanna: Easier Said Than Done

Tale Alimi: Negotiate Life On Your Own Terms in 2020

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: Hiring New Domestic Staff Doesn’t Have to Give You a Headache… Here’s Why

Advertisement
css.php