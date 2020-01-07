Learn How to Envision & Manage Transitions in 2020 at Stephanie Kadiri’s “StephREDD” One-day Repositioning Meeting | January 18th

HR Advisor, certified Career Coach and founder of Red Instinxts, Stephanie Kadiri “StephREDD” is set to host a one-day repositioning meeting with a goal to help participants envision, manage transitions, survive loss, build-to-last and thrive in and beyond 2020. Billed for Saturday, January 18th, 2020, the program will hold at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos. The target audience are the aspiring, engaged and almost exiting working class who desire to soar in the New Year and beyond!

Date: Saturday, January 18th, 2020

Time: 9 am

Venue: Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos

The event is distinguished with an array of seasoned speakers and resource persons who will elucidate respectively on the topics: The Power of Envisioning, Planning Career exit & Life-reinvention Road-mapping, Building Emotional Resilience for Adversity, Rebuilding Financial Strength from Ground Zero, Optimising your Uniqueness: From Awareness to Mastery and Managing Transitions & Building to Last.

The confirmed speakers are the Chief Catalyst at the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy, Lanre Olusola; President/Chairman, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Wale Adediran; erstwhile Real Estate Strategy & Portfolio Manager at Shell Nigeria, Patrenia Onuoha; Principal Coach at Pause Factory, Enahoro Okhae; Investment advisor & CEO at Graeme Blaque Group, Zeal Akaraiwe; Business Consultant, Security Expert & Motivational Speaker, Ubong King; Head Human Resources FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Yemi Faseun and Life & Executive Coach, Banke Sotomi.

Speaking on the rationale behind the event, the convener, StephREDD revealed that UR3 is an avenue to speak directly to the working class who are often faced with various levels of transitions up to exiting a job, whether voluntarily or involuntarily and the dilemma of reintegration. The objective is to ignite a commitment to self-reinvention for personal fulfillment and societal impact. According to her, the event which was intentionally scheduled for the beginning of the year, will “undoubtedly shift their mindsets, re-ignite their passions and reposition their perspectives to chase after and achieve purpose at different levels of greatness, both personally and socially.” So far, there is yet to be an event that deals with the depths of these topics in-depth and concertedly with a view to help participants to thrive.

Partners of the laudable program include the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy, GLG Communications, OutsideIn HR and Dynamic Empire Media. StephREDD revealed that here are also opportunities for aligned sponsorship and group registrations. The event costs N20,000 and participants can register at http://bit.ly/unveilR3 or pay directly via Paystack.

Follow @iamstephredd and @redinstinxts on Instagram for updates and use the hashtag #UnveilR3 #UR3 to join the conversation.

