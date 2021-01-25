Here’s your Exclusive look into the 2020 Report of ‘The Cuppy Foundation’

The Cuppy Foundation founded by International DJ and producer Florence ‘Cuppy’ Otedola is a fundraising organization focused on tackling issues surrounding child protection, education for girls and persons with disabilities.

The Cuppy Foundation carries its work out through its support of partner organizations and charities. The Cuppy Foundation currently supports the following organizations annually:

Save the Children U.K

Save the Children International – Nigeria

Angel for life foundation

The Kaffy Foundation

The Kupe Foundation

In line with her high standards on accountability and transparency, the Cuppy Foundation has released her annual report showing a breakdown of activities from 2019 – 2020 ensuring full accountability to all stakeholders, partners, and the public.

In partnership with its beneficiary organizations, a 10-year implementation plan has been put in place to guide the over 5 billion Naira raised at the Cuppy Gold Gala which premiered in November 2019 in Abuja, Nigeria. This plan covers key states in Nigeria and is focused on the foundation’s thematic areas.

From 2019 over 9000 unique persons have been reached via various programs supported by the Cuppy Foundation. Some of the ways in which impact has been made include; several individuals with physical disabilities have been sponsored through higher institutions, children have been treated for acute malnutrition, young mothers have been educated on how to cater for their children, as well as the refurbishment of several health facilities and supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) materials for COVID-19.

This and much more was achieved by The Cuppy Foundation in the year 2020 here.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content