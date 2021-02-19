You’d love DJ Cuppy’s Performance at the Gold Dust Conference

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Cuppy – ‘Goldrush’ Live Recording Session

On Thursday, February 11th, 2021, the Cuppy Foundation held its much anticipated virtual conference, ‘Cuppy Gold Dust’ live on YouTube. It was hosted by founder, Nigerian-born DJ, artist and producer, Cuppy.

The conference was a follow-up from the Gold Gala which was held in 2019 and detailed the activities of the Cuppy Foundation in the past year with the funds raised.

The conference featured keynote addresses and panel discussions from members of the foundation’s key partner, Save The Children, Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save The Children UK, and members of other notable charity organizations in Nigeria gave first-hand accounts of how much they have been able to achieve in the past year with help from The Cuppy Foundation. They shed light on the challenges faced and how much more work needs to be done.

A panel discussion between Save The Children International staff, Dr. Nura Tukur, Dr. Adaeze Oramalu & Save The Children Nigeria youth ambassador Maryam Ahmed was enlightening covering topics on how COVID-19 has affected the lives of children, what more the government can do to minimize the effects and the real heroes & heroines.

Since 2019, over 9000 unique persons have been reached via various programs supported by the Cuppy Foundation.

Some of ways impact has been made include; sponsoring several individuals with physical disabilities through higher institutions, treatment of children suffering from acute malnutrition, education for young mothers have on how to cater better for their children, refurbishment of several health facilities and supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) materials for COVID-19.

Shannon Ward, Director – Programme Development & Quality at Save the Children Nigeria, commented

Save the Children appreciates the kind of partnership we have with Cuppy Foundation and Cuppy that will enable us to ensure the progress we have achieved in child rights are not reversed but maintained and strengthened in the years to come.”

After very enlightening panel discussions, Cuppy closed the show with a standout performance of some of her biggest hits and fans favorites like Gelato, Green Light, Litty Lit & Jollof on the Jet.

The Cuppy Foundation renewed its commitment to achieving its goal of tackling issues surrounding child protection, education for girls and persons with disabilities. Other charity organizations currently being supported by The Cuppy Foundation include; Angel for life foundation, The Kaffy Foundation & The Kupe Foundation.

Watch The Gold Dust Conference Here

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

 

