FreshCliqueChallenge – Laycon rewards Winners with Phones for Mentos Fresh Action Candy

Published

6 hours ago

 on


Mentos Fresh Action Candy, a menthol flavored candy which recently signed Laycon as brand ambassador has rewarded the winners of its Mentos Fresh Action Candy “Fresh Clique Challenge” with phones and a surprise meet with Laycon.

The 10 winners, who won the competition held on social media in December, were presented with the phone prizes. Unknown to the winners, Mentos Fresh Action Candy Brand Ambassador and winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown, Laycon, was on ground to personally present the prizes to them.

It was a flurry of emotions as the winners spoke about their love for the new menthol flavored candy brand. They also spoke about how Laycon inspired them to join the Fresh Clique without knowledge that he was listening to them.

We are delighted to reward some of our cool and fresh consumers with the phone prizes as promised in December” said Olumide Aruleba, Marketing Manager for Mentos Fresh Action Candy. “We are also glad to have brought some additional joy to them with the surprise meeting with Laycon”.

Mentos Fresh Action Candy is part of the global Mentos Trademark and produced by the confectionery manufacturer, Perfetti Van Melle. Perfetti Van Melle is also the manufacture of the famous Alpenliebe Milk Filled Candy, Center Fresh Gum, Center Fruit Gum and the new Chupa Chups Cotton Bubble Gum.

——————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

