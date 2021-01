Ukenny is taking 2021 head-on with his budding hit single “Chop Am (Like Palliative)” featuring Zlatan.

“Chop Am (Like Palliative)” came out with a popular dance that is currently trending termed ”Palliative”.

The fiery collaboration “Chop Am” which is produced by Jadu, gets a visual directed by Naya.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below: