Nigerians share their thoughts on the brief friendship between Cuppy and Zlatan

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

You may or may not have noticed the disconnection between Cuppy and Zlatan, but the Disc Jockey and singer just confirmed that her brief friendship with afro rapper Zlatan was cut short 10 months ago after he blocked her on Whatsapp and Instagram. The pair stormed the internet in October 2019 with their hit song “Gelato” and since then, became friends until Cuppy released a tweet on Thursday, 7th January.

Her tweet read, “10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why @Zlatan_Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends 🤷🏽‍♀️ …AND “Gelato” was a hit!” She later added, “I’m human and I have feelings too”

While Zlatan is yet to respond to Cuppy’s tweets, fans are curious to know his reasons for cutting Cuppy off on social media were. With several people speculating and others left in surprise, here’s how everyone is reacting to the news:

Photo Credit: @cuppymusic

BellaNaija.com

