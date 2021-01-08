Nigerians share their thoughts on the brief friendship between Cuppy and Zlatan

You may or may not have noticed the disconnection between Cuppy and Zlatan, but the Disc Jockey and singer just confirmed that her brief friendship with afro rapper Zlatan was cut short 10 months ago after he blocked her on Whatsapp and Instagram. The pair stormed the internet in October 2019 with their hit song “Gelato” and since then, became friends until Cuppy released a tweet on Thursday, 7th January.

Her tweet read, “10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why @Zlatan_Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends 🤷🏽‍♀️ …AND “Gelato” was a hit!” She later added, “I’m human and I have feelings too”

10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why @Zlatan_Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends 🤷🏽‍♀️ …AND “Gelato” was a hit! — Cuppy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) January 7, 2021

I’m human and I have feelings too 🥺 — Cuppy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) January 8, 2021

While Zlatan is yet to respond to Cuppy’s tweets, fans are curious to know his reasons for cutting Cuppy off on social media were. With several people speculating and others left in surprise, here’s how everyone is reacting to the news:

Mehn that's what some people don't realize. Celebrities like us are also human. Take heart. — Tunde Ednut (@TundeEddnut) January 8, 2021

You couldn’t pronounce Kapaichumarimarichupaco — JUDE Engees OKOYE (@judeengees) January 7, 2021

According to someone closer to @Zlatan_Ibile I heard the featuring he did with u was actually FREE and when it became hits u were supposed to at least Give him some dough as appreciation but instead u were behaving pompous by replying late when he tryna say Hi, u changed — RASHY DON KONCEPTS (@rashydonkoncept) January 8, 2021

Ahhh why him go block you? pic.twitter.com/9Luef2WEXU — Jollof Daddy 💸 (@partyjollof_) January 8, 2021

Zlatan probabaly blocked you when you started supporting another football club. 💔😖 — Tunde Ednut (@TundeEddnut) January 8, 2021

Nigga practicalised 'NOBODY IS ABOVE BLOCKING'. Lmao — HayWhy 😈💙 (@haywhyfresh3) January 8, 2021

Violence came early today, wow 😍 — D1 DYNASTY 👑 (@d1dynasty_) January 7, 2021

Na ment 😂😂 — Tissy Boy (@TissyBoy4) January 8, 2021

@cuppymusic shey E shock such is life expect the unexpected you too can sleep now and decided to block someone else tomorrow too without ever saying why you did it, remember you have aslo blocked some people in the past too.This life what goes around comes around 🤞 — BB_ (@exmay1818) January 7, 2021

Dem buy Ferrari for you, una come buy ice cream for Zlatan.. If na you nko, you no go vex? — BARRACK BOY (@alao_seyi) January 8, 2021

Hate? Calm down sir. Stop blowing things out of proportion. — kidd_from_Mars (@Jimmie_innie) January 8, 2021

Photo Credit: @cuppymusic