Korra Obidi teams up with Sofia Vibes and her fierce bandit of flawless females for an amazing time of “sheer empowerment and self-love” in the official video for her song “Flow“.

According to Korra, “this song is reclaiming the word B.I.T.C.H and stripping it of all its negative connotations. Boss In Total Control Herself is the new adopted meaning of the word.”

Watch the video below: